Ex-minor league infielder Ramos signs with KBO's LG Twins
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club LG Twins announced Thursday they've signed long-time minor leaguer Roberto Ramos.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Ramos, a 25-year-old from Mexico, has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to US$500,000. He received $50,000 in signing bonus and will make $300,000 in guaranteed salary. He can make an additional $150,000 in incentives.
Ramos, who bats left and throws right, was a 16th-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2014. In Triple-A last year, Ramos launched 30 homers and drove in 105 runs in 127 games, and batted .309/.400/.580.
Ramos has mainly been a first baseman, with a few games at third and in the outfield. The Twins named him their everyday first baseman.
The Twins are based in the most cavernous and least hitter-friendly ballpark in the KBO, Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, and they had just 94 home runs in 144 games in 2019. They'll be counting on Ramos to improve that number.
"He has enough power to go deep at Jamsil, and he also has great on-base skills," the Twins said. "He has continued to get better throughout his career, and he'll play a huge role in the heart of our lineup."
The Twins became the last KBO team to complete their foreign player puzzle, as Ramos joins two American hurlers, Tyler Wilson and Casey Kelly.
KBO teams can each sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum two pitchers. All 10 clubs this year will carry two pitchers and one position player from outside Korea.
