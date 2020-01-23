Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. propaganda outlet reports on coronavirus outbreak in S. Korea

All Headlines 15:10 January 23, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday reported on the first outbreak of a new type of Chinese coronavirus in South Korea.

South Korea reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus Monday when a Chinese resident who arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, the previous day tested positive for the virus.

"The first pneumonia patient infected with the new coronavirus was confirmed on Jan. 20 in South Korea," Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, said.

No confirmed case has been reported in North Korea yet, but Pyongyang appears to be stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of the disease into the country.

On Wednesday, North Korea's official newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, carried an article reporting on the outbreak of the virus in China and its struggle to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Foreign tour agencies organizing travels to North Korea said the North has temporarily closed its borders with China.

An entry-ban sign for visitors to China is posted at a hospital in Seoul on Jan. 23, 2020, as a precaution against a new strain of the coronavirus now spreading in China and other parts of Asia. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Wuhan coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!