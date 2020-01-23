Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air to suspend flights to Wuhan by end-January

All Headlines 15:09 January 23, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday it will suspend its flights to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new SARS-like virus, by the end of this month.

The move comes after the Chinese authorities made a decision to not allow most inbound and outbound flights on domestic and international routes at the airport there from Friday.

Korean Air currently operates four flights a week from Incheon International Airport to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

"We will inform our customers of the suspension plans and will make a decision on future flights (to the Chinese airport) in accordance with the Chinese authorities' plans," a company spokeswoman said.

