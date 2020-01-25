No. of generals in S. Korea falls 7 pct over past 2 years: data
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The number of general and flag officers in South Korea has decreased more than 7 percent over the past two years in line with the government's push to create smaller and smarter military, government data showed Saturday.
As of end-2019, the total number of active general and admirals with one through four stars in all branches of service stood at 405, down from 436 in 2017 and 430 in 2018, according to the data compiled by the defense ministry.
From this year through the end of 2022, 15 more positions will be eliminated per year to set the number at 360, according to the defense ministry.
The decline is part of the Moon Jae-in administration's Defense Reform 2.0 initiative that calls for creating a smaller, smarter military.
By 2022, the number of active-duty troops will also be slashed from the current 610,000 to 500,000, as the country faces a rapidly aging population.
"The plan to reduce the quota has been pushed for without a hitch, and the measure will be implemented as planned," a ministry official said.
