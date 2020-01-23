KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 651,000 DN 18,000
Donga Socio Holdings 96,300 DN 100
SK hynix 98,700 DN 2,300
NEXENTIRE 8,380 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 96,300 DN 600
KCC 223,500 DN 10,000
AmoreG 83,200 DN 2,600
HyundaiMtr 130,500 UP 3,500
HankookShellOil 306,000 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 14,850 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,600 DN 700
LGInt 13,800 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 5,460 UP 10
SBC 14,150 0
Hyundai M&F INS 23,100 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 DN50
KiaMtr 43,400 UP 800
BoryungPharm 14,500 DN 350
L&L 15,000 DN 350
NamyangDairy 423,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,450 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,550 DN 550
Shinsegae 306,500 DN 9,000
Nongshim 227,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 35,250 DN 200
Hyosung 72,800 DN 700
LOTTE 38,900 UP 2,200
AK Holdings 32,500 DN 950
Binggrae 55,100 UP 400
GCH Corp 21,100 0
LotteChilsung 131,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,800 DN 200
POSCO 240,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 82,300 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 205,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,300 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 44,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 19,150 UP 1,050
Yuhan 227,000 DN 3,000
