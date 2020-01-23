KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 60,800 DN 1,500
NHIS 11,950 DN 250
SK Discovery 25,800 DN 600
LS 43,750 DN 250
GC Corp 127,000 0
GS E&C 30,300 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,250 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 283,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 108,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,560 DN 170
SKC 54,500 DN 100
TONGYANG 1,215 DN 40
Daesang 22,400 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,240 UP 20
ORION Holdings 16,900 DN 300
KISWire 19,400 UP 150
LotteFood 387,000 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 988,000 DN 23,000
SsangyongCement 5,060 DN 80
KAL 25,400 DN 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,790 DN 100
LG Corp. 73,500 DN 700
SsangyongMtr 2,120 DN 25
IlyangPharm 24,550 UP 2,550
DB HiTek 30,300 DN 1,000
CJ 90,000 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 28,200 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 40,650 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,550 DN 150
Kogas 34,950 UP 150
Hanwha 23,500 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,000 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 41,200 UP 200
HITEJINRO 32,650 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 142,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 67,600 UP 300
DaelimInd 85,100 DN 2,500
GS Retail 40,800 DN 200
Ottogi 535,000 DN 6,000
