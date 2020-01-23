KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,000 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 3,530 DN 80
HtlShilla 97,000 DN 4,000
Hanmi Science 36,000 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 134,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 74,100 DN 700
KSOE 125,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,150 DN 550
OCI 63,000 DN 2,200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,000 DN 500
KorZinc 407,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,160 DN 160
SYC 46,100 DN 550
HyundaiMipoDock 45,450 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 30,150 DN 250
S-Oil 80,900 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 152,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI WIA 52,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 76,100 DN 2,800
Mobis 251,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,150 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 DN 150
S-1 92,600 DN 1,200
Hanchem 115,500 DN 3,000
DWS 27,600 0
UNID 45,300 DN 250
KEPCO 26,400 DN 400
SamsungSecu 38,100 DN 200
SKTelecom 237,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 40,500 UP 550
HyundaiElev 68,400 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,950 DN 300
Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 50
SK 241,000 0
DAEKYO 5,860 DN 90
GKL 21,000 DN 550
Handsome 31,100 DN 150
WJ COWAY 88,500 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 DN 1,500
