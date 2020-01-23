KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,100 DN 50
KorElecTerm 43,000 UP 2,900
NamhaeChem 8,130 DN 40
DONGSUH 16,400 0
BGF 5,410 DN 60
SamsungEng 18,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 5,000
PanOcean 4,275 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 38,350 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,550 DN 450
KT 26,100 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL241000 DN14000
LG Uplus 13,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 UP 100
KT&G 93,500 DN 100
DHICO 6,140 UP 340
LG Display 14,850 DN 300
Kangwonland 28,600 DN 250
NAVER 183,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 165,500 DN 500
NCsoft 646,000 UP 3,000
DSME 25,900 DN 400
DSINFRA 5,230 DN 60
DWEC 4,670 DN 105
Donga ST 96,700 DN 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,700 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 249,500 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 40,700 UP 1,050
LGH&H 1,349,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 348,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 21,150 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,300 DN 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,300 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 69,000 DN 1,400
Celltrion 175,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 19,750 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 126,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,500 DN 1,100
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
2
British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
-
3
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
4
S. Korea fines Google over YouTube Premium service
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over