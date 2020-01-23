KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 74,200 DN 1,600
LOTTE Himart 28,200 DN 600
GS 48,350 DN 250
CJ CGV 31,550 DN 450
HYUNDAILIVART 12,650 DN 200
LIG Nex1 30,100 0
Fila Holdings 46,000 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 10,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,100 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,215 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 212,500 DN 11,000
LF 16,550 DN 100
FOOSUNG 8,980 DN 100
JW HOLDINGS 5,760 DN 40
SK Innovation 130,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 23,300 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 46,700 DN 850
Hansae 16,350 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 50,400 DN 300
Youngone Corp 32,650 DN 800
KOLON IND 46,200 DN 850
HanmiPharm 294,500 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 7,240 UP 30
emart 118,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY308 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 49,400 DN 1,600
CUCKOO 111,000 DN 3,500
COSMAX 81,800 DN 3,600
MANDO 39,000 UP 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 483,000 UP 31,000
INNOCEAN 70,300 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 31,550 DN 300
Netmarble 96,400 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S303000 DN7500
ORION 108,500 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 174,000 0
SKCHEM 66,200 DN 100
HDC-OP 23,550 UP 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,150 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 10,800 DN 50
-
-
