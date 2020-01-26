S. Korea to host winter sports games marking 2nd anniversary of PyeongChang
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to host a series of winter sports events in commemoration of the second anniversary of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.
The PyeongChang 2018 Legacy Foundation said the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's Under-20 Championship matches will be held at the Gangneung Hockey Center in Gangneung on Jan. 28.
The International Bobsleigh Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Intercontinental Cup Skeleton races will also be held at the Olympic Sliding Center in PyeongChang on Jan. 31 and the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup will be held at Phoenix PyeongChang on Feb. 22.
The organization will host the games as part of the Play Winter campaign, which was launched jointly by the foundation and KB Financial Group in December to commemorate the successful PyeongChang Games and promote winter sports in the country. The 2018 Winter Olympics took place in PyeongChang and Gangneung from Feb. 9-25.
The first event under the initiative was the Asian Luge Championships held in PyeongChang in December.
The upcoming games are expected to be testing grounds for Korea's emerging winter sports athletes.
In skeleton, Jung Seung-gi, who finished ninth in the 2018/19 IBSF World Championships, and Kim Eun-ji, who topped the 2019/20 IBSF North America Cup, will compete in the games.
Snowboarder Lee Sang-ho, who won a silver medal at the PyeongChang Games, will participate in the FIS Snowboard World Cup.
