S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 23, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 January 23, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.338 1.345 -0.7
3-year TB 1.424 1.437 -1.3
10-year TB 1.704 1.723 -1.9
2-year MSB 1.409 1.423 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.006 2.016 -1.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
5
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
3
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
4
S. Korea fines Google over YouTube Premium service
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean transgender soldier pleads to serve after military orders discharge