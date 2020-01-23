N. Korea's vice FM to attend security conference in Munich next month: report
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong will attend a security conference in Germany next month, a report said Thursday.
Kim will lead a delegation to the Munich Security Conference (MSC), set for Feb. 14-16, AFP reported citing an MSC spokesperson. The final list of participants for this year's session will be announced next week.
If confirmed, the gathering will draw attention as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are expected to attend the talks. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is also expected to participate.
The nuclear dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains at an impasse after the second summit of U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un collapsed without a deal early last year.
The subsequent working-level talks in Sweden in October also broke down due to the differences over the scope of the North's denuclearization and U.S. concessions.
Pyongyang has since returned to its harsh rhetoric, threatening to abandon its self-declared moratorium on long-range missile tests. It has said it will not return to dialogue until the U.S. fully accepts its demands and drops what it calls a "hostile policy" against the North.
Should Kim attend the meeting, it will also mark the first time the North has attended the annual conference, the report said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
5
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
-
2
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean transgender soldier pleads to serve after military orders discharge
-
5
S. Korea fines Google over YouTube Premium service