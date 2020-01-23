Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea confirms replacement of its top diplomat

All Headlines 22:50 January 23, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea confirmed Thursday that it has appointed an official handling inter-Korean affairs as its new top diplomat.

The North's state media reported that the foreign ministry held a banquet for ambassadors based in Pyongyang ahead of the Lunar New Year and referred to Ri Son-gwon, who was among the senior officials on hand at the gathering, as the foreign minister.

It was the first time that the North Korean media has confirmed Ri's appointment.

