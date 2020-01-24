Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

January 24, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/00 Cloudy 20

Incheon 06/00 Cloudy 20

Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 07/04 Sleet 80

Jeonju 11/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/08 Cloudy 30

Daegu 12/01 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/05 Cloudy 20

