Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 January 24, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/00 Cloudy 20
Incheon 06/00 Cloudy 20
Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 07/04 Sleet 80
Jeonju 11/02 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/03 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/08 Cloudy 30
Daegu 12/01 Cloudy 20
Busan 14/05 Cloudy 20
