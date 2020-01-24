Korean-language dailies

-- Apartment prices in 3 affluent Gangnam districts drop over 8 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Justice minister expresses intent to probe prosecution over indictment of presidential official (Kookmin Daily)

-- Global alarm over Wuhan pneumonia as it penetrates U.S. (Segye Times)

-- Justice ministry, prosecutors at odds over indictment of presidential official (Hankook Ilbo)

-- GM Korea, Renault Samsung, SsangYong Motor suffer sharp declines in vehicle production in 2019 (Korea Economic Daily)

