Ex-USFK commander: Annual renewal of defense costs deal causes structural instability
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The decision last year to renew the cost-sharing pact between Seoul and Washington each year for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops here will cause structural instability, a former U.S. Forces Korea commander has said.
In an interview with the Voice of America on Thursday (U.S. time), former USFK Commander Vincent Brooks said the annual renewal deal does not guarantee its stability as it always takes more than a year when it comes to local hires and the construction of military facilities.
He said the deal needs to be renewed every three or every five years given the period required for local employment and construction projects financed by South Korea.
In March last year, Seoul and Washington agreed to renew the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), on an annual basis.
Seoul and Washington held their last round of negotiations in the U.S. capital earlier this month, where Seoul's foreign ministry said they have "broadened their mutual understanding and common ground."
They are expected to hold the next round of the SMA talks in Seoul early next month.
Seoul has insisted that the negotiations should proceed within the existing SMA framework, while Washington has demanded that its coverage be expanded to include extra costs, such as those for rotations of American troops to the peninsula.
To tamp down U.S. pressure on South Korea to jack up the defense costs, Seoul has been highlighting its contributions to the bilateral alliance, such as its financial support for the construction of a key U.S. base south of Seoul and its massive purchases of U.S.-made weapons.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
5
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
3
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
4
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
5
Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
-
1
British woman dies in apparent sudden death in Gwangju
-
2
Seoul trying to confirm details of N.K. reshuffle amid report on Kim's sister
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
5
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea's expected meeting of diplomats