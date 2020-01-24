Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Koreans begin to head home for Lunar New Year's Day

All Headlines 17:53 January 24, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS more info in 7-8 paras)

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- An annual mass migration started in South Korea on Friday as people headed to their hometowns for one of the country's key traditional holidays.

Seol, or Lunar New Year's Day, falls on Saturday this year, with the holiday period running from Friday to Monday..

Along with Chuseok, the equivalent of Thanksgiving in the United States, Seol marks South Korea's traditional holiday in which many South Koreans head back to their hometowns to pay homage to their ancestors and spend time with family and friends.

People streamed into the main train station in central Seoul and the city's express bus terminals that link the capital to regional cities and towns across the country.

Some 460,000 vehicles are expected to leave the capital area Friday, according to the Korea Expressway Corp. (KEC), while 4.61 million vehicles are likely to hit the road throughout the country, it added.

"The number reached its peak at around noon," a KEC official said. "Homebound traffic congestion is expected to die out at around 7 to 8 p.m."

As of 4:00 p.m., a total of 180 kilometers of major highways heading from Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province to other parts of the country were suffering congestion.

It took about five and half hours to drive from Seoul to Busan, three hours 50 minutes to the southwestern city of Gwangju and two hours and 10 minutes to Daejeon in central South Korea.

Others headed to airports to go abroad for Lunar New Year or to tourist destinations in the country.

This aerial photo, provided by the National Police Agency, shows one side of the West Coast Highway clogged with vehicles as drivers hit the road for their hometowns on Jan. 23, 2020, the eve of the Jan. 24-27 Lunar New Year holiday. (PHOTO NOT FORT SALE) (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Lunar New Year
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!