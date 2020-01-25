U.S. official hopes replacement of N.K. foreign minister signals positive change
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. official voiced hope Friday that the recent replacement of North Korea's foreign minister signals a positive change for the countries' stalled nuclear talks.
North Korea confirmed this week that Ri Son-gwon, a former army officer with no known diplomatic experience, has replaced Ri Yong-ho as the country's top diplomat.
The new minister's image as a hardliner toward South Korea has led to speculation his appointment could demonstrate Pyongyang's shift to a tougher stance on Washington.
"There was a change. I think that in itself indicates something," David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said during a seminar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, adding that he has "no idea who this person is."
"I hope it's positive, to say maybe we should change our tack and come to the table and have the discussions that we committed to," he continued. "This isn't just about U.S. and North Korea. It's not just about U.S., South Korea, North Korea. It's about the United Nations. It's the world telling them to get beyond this."
Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have made little progress since a February 2019 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
The two sides have wrangled over how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and security guarantees from the U.S.
North Korea set the end of last year as the deadline by which the U.S. should come up with an acceptable solution. After Washington ignored that deadline, Kim announced that he no longer felt bound by his self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, and threatened to soon unveil a "new strategic weapon."
Asked about a possible U.S.-North Korea meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany next month, Stilwell said he was not aware of any.
"I know (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) is going and we're helping him prep for that because he will meet with other counterparts while he's there, but the North Korean question hasn't come to my attention," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
