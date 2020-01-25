Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 January 25, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/01 Cloudy 10
Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 10
Suwon 10/01 Sunny 20
Cheongju 11/03 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/03 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 08/-2 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 11/03 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 12/03 Sunny 20
Gwangju 13/04 Cloudy 30
Jeju 14/11 Sunny 60
Daegu 11/04 Sunny 20
Busan 12/09 Cloudy 30
(END)
