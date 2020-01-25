Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

January 25, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/01 Cloudy 10

Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 10

Suwon 10/01 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/03 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/03 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 08/-2 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 11/03 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 12/03 Sunny 20

Gwangju 13/04 Cloudy 30

Jeju 14/11 Sunny 60

Daegu 11/04 Sunny 20

Busan 12/09 Cloudy 30

