Today in Korean history
Jan. 26
1950 -- South Korea and the United States sign a mutual defense and assistance treaty. The agreement was sealed five months before the Korean War broke out in June.
1962 -- The last princess of the Joseon Dynasty, Deokhye-ongju, returns from Japan after more than 30 unhappy years there. Born in 1912, two years after Korea became a Japanese colony, the daughter of Emperor Gojong found herself a victim of the turbulent times.
1962 -- South Korea and Mexico establish diplomatic relations.
1985 -- Mother Teresa visits South Korea.
2001 -- Lee Su-hyeon, a South Korean studying in Japan, dies when he is hit by a train in a Tokyo subway station after saving a drunken Japanese man who had fallen onto the tracks.
2010 -- North Korea declares two maritime areas near the inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea as "no-sail" zones.
2018 -- A fire breaks out in a hospital in Miryang, 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, killing nearly 40 people and injuring 143 others in one of the country's deadliest blazes in a decade.
