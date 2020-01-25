NK Embassy in Beijing hosts Lunar New Year reception
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean Embassy in Beijing has hosted a reception with a high-ranking Chinese diplomat in time for the Lunar New Year's Day, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and other officials attended the reception Wednesday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
Jong Hyon-u, charge d'affaires at the embassy, and other North Korean employees were present at the event.
The North's diplomatic missions in Shenyang and Dandong of China also held similar receptions, the agency said.
