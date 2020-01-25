S. Korea's expressways clogged for Lunar New Year's holiday

As of 5 p.m., the drive to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was expected to take about six hours and 40 minutes; five hours and 30 minutes from Ulsan; four hours and 30 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju; three hours and 20 minutes from the east coastal city of Gangneung, and three hours and 10 minutes from the central city of Daejeon, it said.

