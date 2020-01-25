(LEAD) Traffic flowing smoothly again on Lunar New Year's holiday
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info)
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Traffic was moving well on major expressways across South Korea on Saturday evening, on the second day of the four-day Lunar New Year's holiday.
Called "Seol" in Korean, it is one of the largest annual celebrations for Koreans, many of whom visit their hometowns to get together with relatives and pay respects to ancestors. This year's Lunar New Year's day fell on Saturday and the four-day holiday ends on Monday.
Korea Expressway Corp. expected around 6 million automobiles to use the nation's expressways on Saturday. As of 9 p.m. that day, traffic was moving well on major expressways.
As of 9 p.m., the drive to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was expected to take about four hours and 30 minutes; four hours and 10 minutes from Ulsan; three hours and 40 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju and two hours and 20 minutes from the central city of Daejeon, it said.
The expressway operator said traffic on roads heading to Seoul is expected to be heavy again starting 9 a.m. Sunday and peak at around 4 to 5 p.m., before returning to the normal level early on Monday morning.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
Ahn set to return home to resume political activity ahead of April elections
-
5
(LEAD) Heavy snowfall hinders search efforts for 4 missing S. Korean trekkers in Himalayas
-
1
S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
Esper says N. Korea is 'clearly' trying to build nuclear-tipped long-range missile
-
3
BTS to dazzle fans with series of U.S. shows next week
-
4
(3rd LD) 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus puts S. Korea on alert during holidays
-
5
(4th LD) 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus puts S. Korea on alert during holidays