House fire in southwestern S. Korea kills 3 Thai workers
HAENAM, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at workers' accommodations of a factory in southwestern South Korea on Saturday, killing three Thai workers, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 3:37 p.m. at the house for foreign workers working at a factory for dried laver in the fishing county of Haenam, some 420 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the authorities. The fire was put out in about 40 minutes.
The three people have been identified as two men and one woman in their 30s, they said.
Police are working to determine what exactly caused the fire and have not ruled out the possibility of arson, they said.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
Ahn set to return home to resume political activity ahead of April elections
-
5
(LEAD) Heavy snowfall hinders search efforts for 4 missing S. Korean trekkers in Himalayas
-
1
S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
Esper says N. Korea is 'clearly' trying to build nuclear-tipped long-range missile
-
3
(3rd LD) 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus puts S. Korea on alert during holidays
-
4
(4th LD) 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus puts S. Korea on alert during holidays
-
5
BTS to dazzle fans with series of U.S. shows next week