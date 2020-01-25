Go to Contents Go to Navigation

House fire in southwestern S. Korea kills 3 Thai workers

All Headlines 19:12 January 25, 2020

HAENAM, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at workers' accommodations of a factory in southwestern South Korea on Saturday, killing three Thai workers, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 3:37 p.m. at the house for foreign workers working at a factory for dried laver in the fishing county of Haenam, some 420 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the authorities. The fire was put out in about 40 minutes.

The three people have been identified as two men and one woman in their 30s, they said.

Police are working to determine what exactly caused the fire and have not ruled out the possibility of arson, they said.

Firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at a house in Haenam, some 420 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 25, 2020, in this photo provided by Haenam fire station. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


