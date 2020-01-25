(LEAD) Explosion kills 4 at lodging facility in eastern S. Korea
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with latest info)
DONGHAE, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A suspected gas explosion at a lodging facility in eastern South Korea killed four people and injured five others on Saturday, firefighters said.
The accident occurred at 7:46 p.m. at a two-story building in Donghae, 280 kilometers east of Seoul, they said. Firefighters put out the fire in about 20 minutes.
Among seven guests at the accommodations, four died and the three others were seriously injured. Two other people who were passing by were lightly hurt by the explosion.
The explosion took place on the second floor, while the guests were cooking meat using a portable gas stove, they said.
"The other three people who survived are in critical condition due to severe burns," a firefighter said.
Police and firefighters are working to determine the identities of the guests and details of the incident.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
Ahn set to return home to resume political activity ahead of April elections
-
5
(LEAD) Heavy snowfall hinders search efforts for 4 missing S. Korean trekkers in Himalayas
-
1
S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
Esper says N. Korea is 'clearly' trying to build nuclear-tipped long-range missile
-
3
BTS to dazzle fans with series of U.S. shows next week
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus puts S. Korea on alert during holidays