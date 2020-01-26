Sunday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 09:18 January 26, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/01 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 20

Suwon 11/00 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 12/02 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 09/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/04 Rain 80

Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 20

Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 30

Jeju 14/10 Sunny 70

Daegu 11/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 12/08 Cloudy 30

(END)

