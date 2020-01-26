Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:18 January 26, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/01 Cloudy 20
Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 20
Suwon 11/00 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 12/02 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 12/02 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 09/-2 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 08/04 Rain 80
Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 20
Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 30
Jeju 14/10 Sunny 70
Daegu 11/03 Cloudy 30
Busan 12/08 Cloudy 30
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(LEAD) Heavy snowfall hinders search efforts for 4 missing S. Korean trekkers in Himalayas
-
5
(LEAD) Nearly half of N. Korean party vice chairmen replaced in recent convention
-
1
S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
Esper says N. Korea is 'clearly' trying to build nuclear-tipped long-range missile
-
3
BTS to dazzle fans with series of U.S. shows next week
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea expands 'cornonavirus watch' zone from Wuhan to all of China