Today in Korean history
Jan. 27
1883 -- The Joseon Dynasty designates the "Taegeukki" as the national flag.
1959 -- Lee Dong-jun, a correspondent of the Soviet Union's Pravda newspaper in Pyongyang, defects to South Korea through the truce village of Panmunjom.
1971 -- South Korea puts the Vienna Convention on consular relations into force.
1994 -- Kim Dae-jung, then head of the now defunct Democratic Party, establishes the Asia-Pacific Peace Foundation.
2003 -- South Korean presidential envoy Lim Dong-won leaves for Pyongyang to discuss with North Korean leaders ways to resolve the North's standoff with the United States over its nuclear weapons program.
2005 -- South Korea's foreign ministry calls in China's ambassador to express regret over Beijing's repatriation to North Korea of a former South Korean solider taken prisoner during the 1950-53 Korean War.
2010 -- South Korea and North Korea exchange fire in waters near the inter-Korean sea border, with tensions rising after Pyongyang declared the disputed area in the Yellow Sea a "no-sail" zone. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said North Korea fired several artillery shells into the northern part of the Northern Limit Line (NLL). No casualties or injuries were reported, as both sides fired into the air. The clash came less than three months after the divided Koreas engaged in their first naval clash on the west coast in seven years after a North Korean ship violated the sea border.
2012 -- Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Chairman Choi See-joong, the country's top communications regulator, resigns amid allegations that a former aide took a bribe from a businessman in return for favors.
2016 -- Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Inc. starts selling its smartphones in South Korea through local dollar-shop chain Daiso. It was the first time its mobile devices were sold at offline stores here.
