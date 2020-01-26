S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday reported its third confirmed case of the China coronavirus amid mounting fears over the spread of the pneumonia-like illness throughout China and other parts of the world.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), a 54-year-old who had resided in Wuhan and arrived back in South Korea on Monday tested positive for the new strain of the virus that has killed 56 people so far.
The person has been under quarantine after reporting symptoms on Saturday, the health safety agency said.
The country earlier reported two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain that causes pneumonia-like sickness on Monday and Friday and is keeping close tabs on those that may have come in contact with such people.
China announced that besides the deaths, 1,975 people have been confirmed to have been infected, amid concerns that the virus is spreading quickly and widely. It said that of those infected, 324 were in critical condition.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(LEAD) Heavy snowfall hinders search efforts for 4 missing S. Korean trekkers in Himalayas
-
5
(LEAD) Nearly half of N. Korean party vice chairmen replaced in recent convention
-
1
Esper says N. Korea is 'clearly' trying to build nuclear-tipped long-range missile
-
2
BTS to dazzle fans with series of U.S. shows next week
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
4
S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea expands 'cornonavirus watch' zone from Wuhan to all of China