BTS producer Bang Si-hyuk named to Billboard's Power List
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Bang Si-hyuk, the chief producer for K-pop sensation BTS, has made the 2020 Billboard Power List.
The U.S. music publication unveiled its annual list of the industry's most powerful figures on Thursday (local time). And Bang, CEO and executive producer of Big Hit Entertainment, was recognized for his role behind the meteoric surge of BTS.
According to Billboard, BTS in 2019 became the first group since the Beatles to produce three No. 1 albums within a year.
"Bang, 47, diversified his South Korean company's exploding business," Billboard's blurb on Bang's selection said. "Big Hit premiered its first new group since BTS with Tomorrow X Together (which topped Billboard's World Albums chart), acquired Source Music (a subsidiary label that's home to high-charting girl group GFriend) and launched the mobile game BTS World -- all while reporting, in August, record revenue of US$172 million for the first half of 2019."
Bang joined the likes of Universal Music Group Chairman Lucian Grainge, Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer and Spotify founder Daniel Ek on the Power List.
