Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 January 27, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/03 Sunny 70

Incheon 06/03 Sunny 70

Suwon 07/05 Sunny 70

Cheongju 07/06 Rain 80

Daejeon 07/06 Rain 70

Chuncheon 07/02 Sunny 80

Gangneung 07/03 Sunny 80

Jeonju 07/06 Rain 70

Gwangju 08/07 Rain 70

Jeju 11/11 Rain 70

Daegu 08/06 Rain 80

Busan 09/09 Rain 90

