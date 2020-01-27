Monday's weather forecast
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/03 Sunny 70
Incheon 06/03 Sunny 70
Suwon 07/05 Sunny 70
Cheongju 07/06 Rain 80
Daejeon 07/06 Rain 70
Chuncheon 07/02 Sunny 80
Gangneung 07/03 Sunny 80
Jeonju 07/06 Rain 70
Gwangju 08/07 Rain 70
Jeju 11/11 Rain 70
Daegu 08/06 Rain 80
Busan 09/09 Rain 90
