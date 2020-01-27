Military doctors, nurses, soldiers to be mobilized for coronavirus quarantine efforts
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- About 100 military doctors, nurses and ordinary soldiers will be mobilized for quarantine operations aimed at preventing the spread of the new type of coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
The military personnel have been assigned to 21 checkpoints set up at seaports and airports across the country and will help with body temperature checks and other quarantine efforts, the ministry said.
The ministry discussed the measure during a meeting presided over by Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the military is checking all soldiers who have recently visited China, but none have so far shown any symptoms, officials said.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
2
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
3
Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
4
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
5
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
1
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
2
S. Korea to select risk-free rate in June
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea strongly protests Japan's renewed claims to Dokdo
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecution's direct investigation units to be reduced
-
5
(3rd LD) Korea's 2019 growth slowest in decade, Q4 expansion faster than expected
-
1
S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un's aunt makes 1st public appearance in over 6 years