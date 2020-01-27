(LEAD) Military doctors, nurses, soldiers to be mobilized for coronavirus quarantine efforts
(ATTN: ADDS ministry's launch of response team in paras 3-5, photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- About 100 military doctors, nurses and ordinary soldiers will be mobilized for quarantine operations aimed at preventing the spread of the new type of coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
The military personnel have been assigned to 21 checkpoints set up at seaports and airports across the country and will help with body temperature checks and other quarantine efforts, the ministry said.
After the government raised its infectious disease alert level by one notch to "orange," the third highest, on the day, the ministry set up a control center on its own led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min.
"During its initial meeting, the center pledged to continue to seek diverse measures to proactively support nationwide countermeasures by mobilizing military personnel, equipment and facilities," the ministry said in a release.
The center will also focus on all-out efforts to prevent the virus from spreading to barracks, it added.
Meanwhile, the military is checking all soldiers who have recently visited China, but none have so far shown any symptoms, according to officials.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
2
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
3
Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
4
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
5
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
1
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
2
(LEAD) Prosecution's direct investigation units to be reduced
-
3
(3rd LD) Korea's 2019 growth slowest in decade, Q4 expansion faster than expected
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Korea's 2019 growth slowest in decade, Q4 expansion faster than expected
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
4
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus