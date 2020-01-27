(LEAD) S. Korea raises alert level amid additional cases of Wuhan coronavirus
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday raised its infectious disease alert level one notch to "orange," the third highest, amid rising concern over the spread of the Chinese coronavirus in the country.
The heightened alert level came as the country reported its fourth confirmed case of the novel virus that has resulted in 80 deaths so far in China. The new coronavirus has infected 2,794 people in 14 countries worldwide.
"The health authorities are fully committed to containing the inflow and spread of the new coronavirus," Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo said in a hastily arranged meeting.
The authorities stressed that stepped-up quarantine inspections are needed to prevent the entry of the virus into the country as the third and fourth patients were not screened at airports and have been in contact with local citizens, raising concerns that the new deadly virus could spread across the country.
The ministry said local medical facilities have been advised to enhance their capability to deal with the outbreak going forward, with specialized treatment centers to be set up across the country.
More personnel from public health organizations as well as military and police forces will be mobilized for quarantine checkpoints at the nation's airports and seaports to better screen inbound travelers for any sign of sickness.
It then asked people to take extra care to look after their personal hygiene.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus, thought to have originated in Wuhan, central China, include fever, sore throat and breathing difficulties, with more acute cases bringing chills and muscle pain. Health experts said that elderly people and those with underlying disorders should be more careful.
