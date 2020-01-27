Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon orders coronavirus checks on all entrants from Chinese city of Wuhan

All Headlines 16:10 January 27, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered a thorough check of all entrants from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid growing concern over the coronavirus, with a fourth case confirmed earlier in the day.

In a meeting with senior secretaries, Moon stressed the need for "preemptive measures" to prevent the situation from worsening through secondary infection, according to Yoon Do-han, senior secretary for public communication.

As part of the measures, Moon ordered his staff to mobilize military doctors and nurses and utilize military facilities, if necessary.

He also urged close monitoring of the coronavirus' impact on the economy. The finance minister is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, according to Yoon.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!