Moon orders coronavirus checks on all entrants from Chinese city of Wuhan
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered a thorough check of all entrants from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid growing concern over the coronavirus, with a fourth case confirmed earlier in the day.
In a meeting with senior secretaries, Moon stressed the need for "preemptive measures" to prevent the situation from worsening through secondary infection, according to Yoon Do-han, senior secretary for public communication.
As part of the measures, Moon ordered his staff to mobilize military doctors and nurses and utilize military facilities, if necessary.
He also urged close monitoring of the coronavirus' impact on the economy. The finance minister is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, according to Yoon.
