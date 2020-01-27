(LEAD) Moon orders coronavirus checks on all entrants from Chinese city of Wuhan
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered a thorough check of all entrants from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid growing concern over the coronavirus, with a fourth case confirmed earlier in the day.
In a meeting with senior secretaries, Moon urged the need to "take all possible measures" to prevent the virus from worsening through secondary infection, according to Yoon Do-han, senior secretary for public communication.
As part of the measures, Moon ordered his staff to mobilize military doctors and nurses and utilize military facilities, if necessary.
He also urged close monitoring of the coronavirus' impact on the economy. The finance minister is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, according to Yoon.
Moon highlighted the importance of communication, ordering the transparent and timely distribution of information to the public.
He also urged staff to step up promotion of ways to prevent the virus and reporting to the government hotline "1339" when symptoms are detected.
Earlier in the day, Seoul raised its infectious disease alert level by one notch to "orange," the third highest, after a 55-year-old South Korean man who returned from Wuhan on Jan. 20 tested positive.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
2
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
3
Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
4
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
5
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
1
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea strongly protests Japan's renewed claims to Dokdo
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecution's direct investigation units to be reduced
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's 2019 growth slowest in decade, Q4 expansion faster than expected
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains vigilant against spreading Chinese coronavirus
-
1
S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un's aunt makes 1st public appearance in over 6 years