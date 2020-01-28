Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon instructs officials to check all arrivals from Wuhan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's quarantine efforts compromised by people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms (Kookmin Daily)
-- Alert issued over people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms, airports and hospitals compromised (Donga llbo)
-- Poll says social class is divided by where people live, people in 20s and 30s frustrated (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's quarantine system compromised by two people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's quarantine system compromised by two people infected with coronavirus who moved around for five days (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Two people infected with coronavirus moved around Gangnam, Pyeongtaek, Ilsan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's quarantine system compromised by people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms (Hankyoreh)
-- Third and fourth people infected with coronavirus moved around, fanning fear of coronavirus contagion in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Number of Chinese confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus jumps to 2,844 on Monday from 62 on Jan. 19 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- World economy weighed by fear of Chinese coronavirus (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea confirms its fourth case of coronavirus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea ups virus alert after 4th case (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea to check arrivals from Wuhan over coronavirus (Korea Times)
