Korean-language dailies

-- Moon instructs officials to check all arrivals from Wuhan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's quarantine efforts compromised by people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms (Kookmin Daily)

-- Alert issued over people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms, airports and hospitals compromised (Donga llbo)

-- Poll says social class is divided by where people live, people in 20s and 30s frustrated (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's quarantine system compromised by two people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea's quarantine system compromised by two people infected with coronavirus who moved around for five days (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Two people infected with coronavirus moved around Gangnam, Pyeongtaek, Ilsan (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's quarantine system compromised by people infected with coronavirus who showed no symptoms (Hankyoreh)

-- Third and fourth people infected with coronavirus moved around, fanning fear of coronavirus contagion in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Number of Chinese confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus jumps to 2,844 on Monday from 62 on Jan. 19 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- World economy weighed by fear of Chinese coronavirus (Korea Economic Daily)

