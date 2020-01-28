(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 28)

Youn Kun-young, who recently stepped down as the head of the State Affairs Planning and Monitoring Office at the Blue House, has been cleared by the DP screening committee to run in the April election. Youn is suspected to have interfered to stop the inspection on former Busan mayor Yoo Jae-soo on suspicions of bribery. The prosecution say Youn ordered the civil affairs office to suspend the inspection at the request of Yoo in the indictment on former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. Song Byung-ki, former vice mayor of Ulsan suspected of taking orders from the Blue House to interfere in the Ulsan mayoral election, and Hwang Un-ha, former head of the Ulsan Metropolitan Police who had investigated the former Ulsan mayor upon Blue House orders, have all won tickets from the ruling party to run in the next election.