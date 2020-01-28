Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 January 28, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/04 Cloudy 30
Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 30
Suwon 09/04 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 09/04 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 10/04 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/04 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 06/04 Rain 80
Jeonju 09/04 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 11/05 Cloudy 30
Jeju 11/09 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/05 Cloudy 30
Busan 12/05 Cloudy 30
