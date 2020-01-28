Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 January 28, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/04 Cloudy 30

Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 09/04 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 09/04 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 10/04 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/04 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 06/04 Rain 80

Jeonju 09/04 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 11/05 Cloudy 30

Jeju 11/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/05 Cloudy 30

Busan 12/05 Cloudy 30

