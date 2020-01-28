WTO upholds S. Korea's 513 pct rice tariff on imported rice
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) has approved South Korea's current 513 percent tariff rate on imported rice, Seoul's agriculture ministry said Tuesday.
The WTO has issued a certificate two months after Seoul reached deals with five rice exporters -- the United States, China, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam -- over South Korea's high tariff on imported rice, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The five countries, which had taken issue with South Korea's high tariff in 2014, have sent letters to the global trade body to inform it that the issue has been resolved.
South Korea has been imposing the high tariff on imported rice since 2015.
Under the measure, South Korea will be able to keep the tariff on imported rice for quantities exceeding the quota of 408,700 tons of annual rice imports.
China accounts for 157,195 tons of the quota, followed by the U.S. with 132,304 tons, Vietnam with 55,112 tons, Thailand with 28,494 tons and Australia with 15,595 tons.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits, making it especially important for South Korea to protect the segment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
2
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
3
Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
4
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
5
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
1
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution's direct investigation units to be reduced
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus