The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 January 28, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.31 1.31
2-M 1.37 1.37
3-M 1.44 1.44
6-M 1.44 1.45
12-M 1.48 1.49
(END)
