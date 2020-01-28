Trip to Tokyo booked, football coach eyes big prize

Kim carried a 23-man roster to Thailand, but for the Olympics, the squad will be limited to 18. Olympic football tournaments are open to players who are 23 or younger, but teams can each select up to three overage players as "wild cards." If Kim uses all of his three overage spots, that will only leave him with 15 spots to fill from the pool of 23 that he had this month. And the team in Thailand didn't include U-23 stars whose European clubs didn't make them available, such as Lee Kang-in of Valencia CF and Paik Seung-ho SV Darmstadt 98.