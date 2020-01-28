Seoul stocks extend losses late Tuesday morning on coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended their losses late Tuesday morning on growing jitters over the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus, with most market heavyweights in negative terrain.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index plunged 69.35 points, or 3.09 percent, to 2,176.78 as of 11:20 a.m. The market was closed Friday and Monday for the Lunar New Year's holiday.
Investors dumped local shares on concerns over potential fallout from the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has been spreading in China and other countries, including South Korea.
South Korea on Monday reported its fourth confirmed Wuhan coronavirus case amid mounting concerns the pneumonia-like illness is spreading fast despite concerted quarantine efforts.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics slid 3.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.94 percent. LG Display lost 1.35 percent.
Retailers sharply lost ground on concerns that the spread of the virus is weighing on consumer sentiment, with Lotte Shopping plunging 7.69 percent and E-Mart losing 5.08 percent. Hotel Shilla surrendered 10.72 percent.
Foodstuffs maker also traded weaker, with Orion losing 5.53 percent and CJ Cheiljedang sliding 2 percent. Hite Jinro, a major liquor maker, shed 3.06 percent.
Monalisa, a mask producer, was among a few winners on the bourse. The company soared 29.86 percent as the demands for hygiene products has been running high here.
The local currency was trading at 1,176.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.85 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
