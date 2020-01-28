PyeongChang to host peace forum next month
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- PyeongChang, the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics, is set to hold a global forum on peace next month as part of efforts to build on the legacy of the sports event, organizers said Tuesday.
The three-day PyeongChang Peace Forum will kick off at Alpensia Convention Center in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 9, taking "Action Plan: End the Korean War" as its topic, according to organizers.
Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will deliver a keynote speech and will then take part in a discussion along with ex-Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland and East Timor's ex-President Jose Ramos Horta.
Participants at the forum will discuss various issues including the role of sports in peace and sustainable development, sustainable peace and the ecological and economic significance of peace with the demilitarized zone as an example, they said.
"Our forum will focus on specific details to establish peace," Gov. Choi Moon-soon of Gangwon Province said during a press conference in Seoul. "Despite the current impasse in U.S.-North Korea talks and continued sanctions on the North, efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula should continue."
