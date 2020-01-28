Emerging midfielder wants to keep improving after breakout tournament
INCHEON, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Won Du-jae enjoyed a breakout performance at the recently concluded Olympic qualifying tournament in Thailand, winning the MVP award ahead of players in more glamorous roles. But he's the first to tell you he has to keep getting better.
Behind Won's stellar play as a defensive midfielder, South Korea captured the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship, winning all six matches and earning a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well.
While high-profile goal scorers or goalkeepers who make highlight-reel saves are often recognized in these tournaments, Won received the top individual trophy for doing a lot of dirty work in midfield.
After sitting out the first group match, Won played the remaining five contests for South Korea.
"It still hasn't hit me," Won said of taking the MVP award, after arriving home from Thailand on Tuesday. "I never thought I'd win the MVP. There were a lot of deserving players. And I know I have to keep improving."
The 22-year-old made his professional debut with second-division Japanese club Avispa Fukuoka in 2017 and transferred to Ulsan Hyundai FC in South Korea's K League 1 during the offseason. He had been a little-known player, even among the country's most passionate fan base, and that's about to change.
"I think I was able to get my name out there with this tournament, and I know I have to watch my words and actions," Won said. "There's some pressure on my shoulders, but I am determined to go out there and keep playing well."
Won said he hopes to make the senior national team one day, and the key to his development will be to keep on an even keel.
"If I try to do too well, things usually don't go my way. So I always try to stay composed," Won said. "I've been competing for playing time on the U-23 national team, and I am looking forward to doing the same on my club."
Won's head coach, Kim Hak-bum, said earlier that the goal in Tokyo is to top the bronze medal that South Korea won at the 2012 London Olympics. Won said he doesn't doubt the team can do it.
"If the coach said so, then obviously, we'll be able to accomplish that," Won said. "We'll all do our best to make it happen."
