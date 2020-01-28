Yonhap News Summary
----------------
OECD further cuts Korea's potential growth rate
SEOUL -- South Korea's potential economic growth rate may have permanently been reduced, apparently because of a steady decline in its workforce and productivity, according to an OECD report Tuesday.
According to the report, South Korea's potential growth rate for the year is estimated at 2.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from a year earlier.
----------------
Tourism sector to be hit hard by Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL -- South Korea's tourism industry is expected to take the hardest hit among local businesses here from the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus as citizens cancel their overseas trips, while incoming tourists from China are set to decline sharply, industry sources said Tuesday.
More than 80 people have been killed in China due to the virus that causes pneumonia-like symptoms. South Korea has so far reported four confirmed cases of the new strain of the virus.
----------------
Some 90 soldiers quarantined over Wuhan coronavirus: defense ministry
SEOUL -- The military authorities have isolated around 90 soldiers who recently visited China as part of efforts to prevent the spread of a new type of coronavirus to the barracks, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The move came amid growing concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus across the globe that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Four cases have been confirmed in South Korea.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon visits state hospital to check coronavirus response
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in visited the National Medical Center in Seoul Tuesday to inspect its response to the outbreak of a new coronavirus that originated in China.
It reflects Moon's resolve to concentrate the government's efforts to curb the spread of the disease, according to his aides.
----------------
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
SEOUL -- Despite enhanced quarantine efforts, concerns are rising here that the Wuhan coronavirus may spread across the country as some patients confirmed to be infected with the virus have not been adequately screened at airports and have been in contact with citizens here.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Monday, a 55-year-old South Korean man who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 20 tested positive for the new strain of virus, raising the number of confirmed cases here to the four.
----------------
Korean firms scrambling to minimize fallout from Wuhan virus
SEOUL -- Major South Korean companies are scrambling to minimize any possible fallout from the Wuhan coronavirus by pulling their staff out of China and curbing trips there, industry sources said Tuesday.
South Korean steelmaker POSCO said it will ensure that its four employees in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province in central China, return home as quickly as possible.
----------------
After-school English classes spreading rapidly in elementary schools
SEOUL -- More than half of elementary schools in South Korea operated after-school English classes for first and second graders last year, following the government's partial deregulation at the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Education said Tuesday.
The ministry said 3,409, or 55.3 percent, of the 6,167 elementary schools nationwide offered after-school English classes for their first and second graders in 2019.
----------------
(LEAD) N.K. paper reports on Pyongyang's emergency steps against Wuhan coronavirus
SEOUL -- North Korea has stepped up quarantine efforts to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in the country, its official newspaper said Tuesday, as alarm grows over the global outbreak of the pneumonia-like illness that originated in China.
North Korea's media outlets have reported on the outbreaks of the virus in China and other nations and Pyongyang's preventive steps, though it has yet to report any confirmed case of its own.
----------------
Seoul, Manila to hold 5th round of FTA talks
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it plans to hold the fifth round of talks with the Philippines on a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) this week, with a goal of concluding the deal this year.
During the three-day negotiation that begins in Manila on Wednesday, the two countries plan to set details of the articles of the agreement, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
WTO upholds S. Korea's 513 pct rice tariff on imported rice
SEOUL -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) has approved South Korea's current 513 percent tariff rate on imported rice, Seoul's agriculture ministry said Tuesday.
The WTO has issued a certificate two months after Seoul reached deals with five rice exporters -- the United States, China, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam -- over South Korea's high tariff on imported rice, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
----------------
Samsung Engineering wins US$1.85 bln order from Saudi Arabia
SEOUL -- Samsung Engineering Co., South Korea's largest industrial plant builder, said Tuesday it has clinched a US$1.85 billion order to build gas facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Under a deal with Saudi Aramco on Thursday, Samsung Engineering will build a gas facility capable of storing 1.5 billion cubic feet per day and another gas facility capable of reprocessing 2 billion cubic feet per day in Hawiyah, 260 kilometers east of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.
