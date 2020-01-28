NCT 127 to drop new full-length album in March
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 will return with a new studio album in March, its agency said Tuesday.
SM Entertainment said the group's second full-length album, "NCT #127 Neo Zone," will be released in March.
It will be NCT 127's first full album since "NCT #127 Regular-Irregular" was published in October 2018.
Jungwoo, who has been taking a break due to a health problem, will rejoin the group for the new album, according to SM Entertainment.
The group's previous six-track EP, "NCT #127 We Are Superhuman," issued in May last year debuted at 11th on the U.S. Billboard main album chart, marking the second-highest ranking won by a K-pop band after BTS.
