(LEAD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; UPDATES with details throughout)
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send chartered planes to the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday and Friday to bring home its nationals there, the prime minister said, amid concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus.
The government will take "active" measures to evacuate South Koreans who want to return home from Wuhan where the virus originated, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at an emergency ministerial meeting on Tuesday.
Other details, including the number of people to be evacuated, have not been made public.
"The government will spare no efforts to carry out the duty to protect South Koreans staying in foreign countries," Chung said.
Concerns about the global spread of the pneumonia-like illness have risen as the virus has killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,500 in China alone.
China has suspended all trains, flights and public transportation linked to Wuhan since last week, imposing a lockdown on the city in Hubei province.
South Korea ratcheted up its infectious disease alert level to the third highest Monday as the country has reported four confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection.
Chung vowed thorough quarantine efforts in the process of airlifting the Korean people.
"The government will prioritize the safety of its people and take preemptive measures," he said.
Chung ordered government agencies to sternly respond to fake news that could spawn groundless fears about the disease. He also instructed health authorities to hold a press briefing regularly to allow people to precisely grasp the situation.
South Korea has joined a few countries, including the United States and Japan, that are preparing to airlift their citizens from Wuhan as the death toll is rising in China.
President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for a thorough check of all entrants from Wuhan and stressed the need for "preemptive measures" to curb the spread of the virus.
The government plans to put those who will be evacuated in isolation for 14 days, which some experts say is the incubation period for the virus.
Earlier in the day, the interior ministry launched the operation of an emergency response system to support the government's efforts to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.
The government kicked off such a response team for the first time since September 2018, when the country tackled the outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
The ministry also plans to operate a pan-government team to handle the transportation and two-week isolation of the people to be airlifted from Wuhan.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
2
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
3
Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
4
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
5
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
(3rd LD) Korea's 2019 growth slowest in decade, Q4 expansion faster than expected
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus