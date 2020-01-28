Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to Xi: S. Korea to help China's fight against new coronavirus

All Headlines 15:30 January 28, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yohap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which he pledged every possible support from Seoul for Beijing's campaign to contain the spread of the new deadly coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.

It was delivered in Moon's reply to Xi's congratulatory letter for his birthday, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesperson Han Jung-woo. Moon celebrated his birthday last Friday.

Moon took note of the Chinese government's efforts to cope with the epidemic and wished for the virus to be brought under control at an early date, Han said.

"Our government won't spare necessary support and cooperation," Moon was quoted as saying in the letter.

This file photo, dated Dec. 23, 2019, shows the leaders of South Korea and China -- Moon Jae-in (4th from R) and Xi Jinping (4th from L) -- holding summit talks. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #Xi Jinping #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!