KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Donga Socio Holdings 97,000 UP 700
Youngpoong 633,000 DN 18,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,800 DN 1,850
SK hynix 96,300 DN 2,400
SamsungF&MIns 217,500 DN 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,900 UP 350
Kogas 33,200 DN 1,750
Hanwha 22,300 DN 1,200
DB HiTek 29,800 DN 500
CJ 86,200 DN 3,800
DOOSAN 64,900 DN 2,700
TONGYANG 1,165 DN 50
Daesang 21,400 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 304,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 76,800 DN 6,400
HyundaiMtr 131,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 14,400 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,200 UP 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 136,000 DN 6,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,000 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 40,150 DN 1,050
HITEJINRO 31,450 DN 1,200
Yuhan 227,500 UP 500
SLCORP 18,200 DN 950
TaekwangInd 943,000 DN 45,000
SsangyongCement 4,945 DN 115
KAL 23,700 DN 1,700
LG Corp. 71,900 DN 1,600
BoryungPharm 14,400 DN 100
L&L 14,950 DN 50
NamyangDairy 413,500 DN 9,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,600 DN 1,850
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,950 DN 1,600
Shinsegae 269,500 DN 37,000
Nongshim 231,000 UP 4,000
SGBC 34,100 DN 1,150
Hyosung 71,100 DN 1,700
LOTTE 37,900 DN 1,000
AK Holdings 30,700 DN 1,800
GCH Corp 21,650 UP 550
