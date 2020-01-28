KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KISWire 18,950 DN 450
LotteFood 375,500 DN 11,500
NEXENTIRE 8,190 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 94,500 DN 1,800
KCC 206,000 DN 17,500
LOTTE Himart 26,300 DN 1,900
SsangyongMtr 2,025 DN 95
JWPHARMA 32,150 UP 3,950
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,010 UP 220
SKNetworks 5,070 DN 170
OCI 59,200 DN 3,800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,000 DN 1,000
KorZinc 395,000 DN 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,900 DN 260
SYC 44,350 DN 1,750
HyundaiMipoDock 43,400 DN 2,050
IS DONGSEO 29,350 DN 800
S-Oil 76,400 DN 4,500
LG Innotek 151,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,000 DN 13,000
HYUNDAI WIA 53,100 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 72,300 DN 3,800
Mobis 245,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,000 DN 2,150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,400 DN 650
S-1 93,600 UP 1,000
Hanchem 114,000 DN 1,500
DWS 26,800 DN 800
UNID 44,100 DN 1,200
KEPCO 25,950 DN 450
SamsungSecu 36,350 DN 1,750
SKTelecom 232,500 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 39,850 DN 650
HyundaiElev 64,000 DN 4,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,300 DN 2,650
Hanon Systems 11,250 UP 100
SK 231,000 DN 10,000
DAEKYO 5,840 DN 20
GKL 18,850 DN 2,150
Handsome 29,500 DN 1,600
